Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SMPL traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.