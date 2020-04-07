Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

