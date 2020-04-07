Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 15%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) rose 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.77, approximately 350,809 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 339,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.34.
Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
