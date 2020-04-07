Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Up 15%

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) rose 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.77, approximately 350,809 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 339,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

