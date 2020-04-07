Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.8 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 66,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,449. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $495.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

