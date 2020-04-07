Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.63-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.8 million.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. 66,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,449. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $495.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGH. Roth Capital downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.17.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

