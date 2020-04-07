Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Trading Up 13%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $44.52, approximately 1,572,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,479,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,964.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,083,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

