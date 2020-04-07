SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

SDC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,572,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.50 million. On average, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

