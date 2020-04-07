Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading 12.7% Higher

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.00, approximately 164,927 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 185,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Soliton in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Soliton Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

