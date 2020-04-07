SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,167,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,344,299. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

