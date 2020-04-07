Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SAVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,707. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 982,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

