Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 100 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $28.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $623.62. 621,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.91 and its 200-day moving average is $580.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $679.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

