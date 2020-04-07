Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 1,750 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the period.

TRNO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 499,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,967. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

