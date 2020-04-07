Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $5,348,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after buying an additional 243,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,433,000 after buying an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Citigroup dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

