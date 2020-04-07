Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,150 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,837. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

