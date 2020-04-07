Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 13,143,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,062,004. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

