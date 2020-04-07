Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.59. 7,846,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.32 and its 200-day moving average is $198.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.71.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

