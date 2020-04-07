Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 2.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 5,594,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,249,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.