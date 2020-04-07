Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 1,564,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $82,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $209,496. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

