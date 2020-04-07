Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,278,000 after buying an additional 140,252 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,020. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

