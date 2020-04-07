Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Workday by 41.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 3,361,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,911 shares of company stock worth $65,447,484. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.97.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

