Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.21.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. The company had a trading volume of 569,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,860. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.