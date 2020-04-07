Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 5,280,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.
In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
