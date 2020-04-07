Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.3% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. 5,280,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.36.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

