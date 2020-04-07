Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 2.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.95. 5,383,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

