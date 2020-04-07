Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $146.54. 2,645,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.78. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

