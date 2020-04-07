Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.23% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,343. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.