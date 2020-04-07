Spirit of America Management Corp NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,838 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. 14,240,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

