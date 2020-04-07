Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 233,537 Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.43% of Hess Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,165,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 360,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $4,393,000. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 513,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,425. The company has a market capitalization of $604.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.05. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. J Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,914.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.