Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,371,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,022,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

