Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises about 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in UGI by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $58,617,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.92. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

