Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 150 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,379. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $2,496,135.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

