Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,950 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH accounts for about 1.8% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,551. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $144.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.