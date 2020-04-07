Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 21,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 3.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,133,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,187. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

