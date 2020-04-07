Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 31,780 Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,780 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.19% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSM traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 326,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,291. Black Stone Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.