Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 51,025 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,025 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.06% of Tallgrass Energy worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE TGE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.71. 3,678,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.