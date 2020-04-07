Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 6,300 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.13% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BPMP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 309,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $926.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

