Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 6,500 Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.23% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 131,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $697.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

