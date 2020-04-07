Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,593,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

