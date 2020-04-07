Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

EQR stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 2,742,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,063. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $194,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

