Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 391,915 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,842,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stage Stores by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

