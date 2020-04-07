Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 709,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,035. The stock has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $248.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

