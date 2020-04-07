Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 709,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,035. The stock has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
