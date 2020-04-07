Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Up 15%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s share price traded up 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $10.67, 8,084,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,650,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

