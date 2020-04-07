Steem Dollars Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00012901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $30,940.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,158.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.03508276 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002401 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00755907 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,047,462 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.