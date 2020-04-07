StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, Sells 171,458 Shares

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 171,458 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $128,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 49,708 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $53,684.64.

On Monday, March 30th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 94,322 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $99,038.10.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 176,321 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $186,900.26.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 173,319 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $213,182.37.

On Friday, March 20th, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 50,805 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $76,715.55.

NYSE:STON traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 1,896,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneMor Partners stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925,660 shares during the quarter. StoneMor Partners comprises approximately 31.9% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 27.38% of StoneMor Partners worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

