Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.68, approximately 317,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 286,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $381.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

