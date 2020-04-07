Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Up 12.2%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53, 1,286,727 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,568,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNDL. CIBC cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.22). Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 216.67% and a negative net margin of 385.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

