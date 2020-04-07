Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 6.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $326.00 and last traded at $326.00, approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.33.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

