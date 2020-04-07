Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Up 12.7%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.42, 1,933,255 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,609,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRD. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a market cap of $61.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

