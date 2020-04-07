Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.46, approximately 27,418,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,317,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
