Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.46, approximately 27,418,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 22,317,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $939,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

