The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Up 9.3%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)’s stock price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.12, approximately 22,677 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The 3D Printing ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

