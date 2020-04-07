TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.89 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $780,078.30 and $1.89 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00032764 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,322.19 or 0.99135447 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,042,874 coins and its circulating supply is 16,837,648 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

