TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0033 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 97% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $61,163.89 and $242.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

