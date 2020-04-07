Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) rose 12.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.38, approximately 132,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 173,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tribune Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is -270.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

